Erdogan Calls for New Page in Turkey-EU Relations During Call With Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The leaders of Turkey and Germany, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Friday held talks in videoconference format with the former calling for a new page in relations with the EU.

According to a statement published by the Turkish president's office, Erdogan said Ankara wanted to turn to a new page in its relations with Brussels and thanked Merkel for her positive contribution to those ties.

The talks were held days after EU leaders agreed to issue sanctions against Turkey over its exploratory drilling off the coast of Cyprus.

At the same time, the statement went on, Erdogan said that "those who seek a crisis in relations between Turkey and the EU harm a positive agenda and a window of opportunity open to mutual benefit."

The Turkish president also said the sides could renew the 2016 EU-Turkey Joint Statement on migrants which could recalibrate ties to a positive note.

In an essay published hours earlier, top EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said that tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean proved to be one of the greatest challenges for the bloc in the outgoing year.