UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Calls For Political Solution To Syria Conflict During UN General Assembly Address

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 02:20 AM

Erdogan Calls for Political Solution to Syria Conflict During UN General Assembly Address

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria to prevent it from becoming a protracted one.

"The international community cannot allow the Syrian crisis to linger on for another 10 years. We need to display a stronger will to find a political solution to the problem," Erdogan said in his address during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan expressed hope that the conciliatory approach displayed by the countries engaged on the issue of extending the humanitarian assistance delivery mechanism to Syria for another 12 months will be emulated to return home Syrian asylum seekers.

The war in Syria is in its tenth year and Turkey is actively engaged in the conflict after it launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August, 2016 to eradicate the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and push Kurdish militia away from its borders. In cooperation with Syrian opposition, Turkey took hold of the cities of Jarabulus, Azaz and Al-Bab.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Tayyip Erdogan August 2016 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data ..

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data centres

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

2 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.