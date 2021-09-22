Erdogan Calls for Political Solution to Syria Conflict During UN General Assembly Address

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria to prevent it from becoming a protracted one.

"The international community cannot allow the Syrian crisis to linger on for another 10 years. We need to display a stronger will to find a political solution to the problem," Erdogan said in his address during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan expressed hope that the conciliatory approach displayed by the countries engaged on the issue of extending the humanitarian assistance delivery mechanism to Syria for another 12 months will be emulated to return home Syrian asylum seekers.

The war in Syria is in its tenth year and Turkey is actively engaged in the conflict after it launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August, 2016 to eradicate the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) and push Kurdish militia away from its borders. In cooperation with Syrian opposition, Turkey took hold of the cities of Jarabulus, Azaz and Al-Bab.