Erdogan Calls for Prompt Assession of Northern Cyprus in Turkic Council

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he hopes that the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will join the Turkic Council soon.

"In order for us to enrich our 'family photography', we sincerely wish to see the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus among us soon," Erdogan told the Turkic Council summit.