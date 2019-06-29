Erdogan Calls for Proper Investigation Into 'Dubious' Demise of Ex-Egypt President Morsi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the "dubious" demise of former Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi should be investigated properly, stressing that it was necessary to ensure that there were no violations in place

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the "dubious" demise of former Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi should be investigated properly, stressing that it was necessary to ensure that there were no violations in place.

Morsi, who served as the Egyptian president from 2012 and until being ousted in 2013, reportedly suffered a heart attack last week during a court hearing on an espionage case in Cairo. He was 67 years old. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over the conditions of Morsi's detention and also called for an independent investigation into the former Egyptian leader's death.

"Morsi's two sons, lawyers and close associates were allowed during the burial. Under these circumstances, a forensic investigation should have been carried out.

A posthumous investigation should have been carried out in order to ensure that there were no violations and there was no negligence in question ... The [Saudi journalist Jamal] Khashoggi's murder and the demise of Morsi, which is quite dubious, will never be dropped from the global agenda or we should never allow those incidents to drop from the global agenda. I hope and pray that the international press, just as it was the case for Khashoggi's murder will keep on investigating consistently Morsi's demise in Egypt," Erdogan said at a press conference held in conclusion of G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

He called on the United Nations and "all the politicians around the world" to promote investigation.