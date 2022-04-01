UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Calls Herzog To Condemn Latest Terrorist Attacks In Israel - Tel Aviv

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, to condemn the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, Herzog's office said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022)

On Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, killing five people. Prior to that, terror attacks occurred in Be'er Sheva and Hadera, leaving a total death toll of 11 people.

"Today, before the start of Sabbat, President Herzog talked with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president called to sternly condemn the recent terrorist attacks that took 11 lives," the office said in a statement.

Erdogan offered his condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Herzog, for his part, thanked Erdogan and wished the Turkish people a happy Ramadan.

Herzog made a trip to Ankara in early March, becoming the first sitting president of the Jewish state to go to Turkey in almost two decades. Ties between the two countries hit rock-bottom in 2010 when Turkish ships tried to breach the Israeli blockade of Gaza, leading to a deadly clash with Israeli forces.

Erdogan also announced in March that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is scheduled to visit Turkey, saying the visit could turn the page on Israeli-Turkish relations and help them move forward on the Palestinian issue.

