Erdogan Calls Libya Peace Conference Important Step, Also Intends To Discuss Syria's Idlib

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Sunday's Libya peace conference to be held in the German capital of Berlin an important step toward ending hostilities in the war-torn North African country and added that he also intended to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"We held talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Istanbul and created the conditions and the foundation for a further settlement in Libya. The conference is an important step in finding a peace settlement, and we will wait for material results to follow afterward.

The second topic is Idlib. Despite the ceasefire, we still see that attacks ... are ongoing. It is time to say 'stop'," Erdogan told reporters before flying to Berlin.

The Berlin conference follows the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey. Libyan National Army chief Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, whose delegation signed the agreement.

