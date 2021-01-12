Erdogan Calls on EU to Grant Turkey Membership Following Brexit

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the European Union on Tuesday to grant Turkey EU membership following the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc.

"We have not given up on our intention to receive full EU membership. The growing uncertainty, which Brexit brought, will be only averted when Turkey has membership," Erdogan said in his address.