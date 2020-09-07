Erdogan Calls on EU to Observe Commitments for Deescalation in Eastern Mediterranean

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the European Union to implement its obligations with regard to preventing Greece from steps that would escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean during his phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday, the Turkish Presidency said in a press release.

On Sunday, Sputnik learned from an EU source that Michel had a call with Erdogan to discuss the unceasing tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean over the Turkey's drilling activities in the waters which Greece and Cyprus claim as part of their exclusive economic zones. Michel has proposed to hold a multilateral conference and ensure deescalation in the region.

"President [Erdogan] said that the EU must fulfill its obligation of preventing Greece and some EU member-states from escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea. Stressing that the European politicians' provocative statements and actions on regional issues will not help solve them, the president noted that the EU's attitude to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean will be a test of sincerity in terms of international law and regional peace," the press release read.

Erdogan was further quoted as calling on the EU institutions and member-states to remain fair, impartial and objective with regard to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions over the exploration of disputed waters exacerbated last month as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring the calls to leave the disputed waters. Greece has mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military. France and Italy sent a naval contingent to the Eastern Mediterranean. They launched joint drills with Greece and Cyprus as part of the so-called Quartet Cooperation Initiative.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had toughened the stance on Turkey's presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and had adopted a "red-line policy," arguing that Ankara understands actions, not words.