Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Avoid Leaving Home Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens on Wednesday to avoid leaving home without any urgent need for three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He made this statement soon after Turkey, where the total number of coronavirus cases nears 100, registered the first COVID-19-related death.

"We should all respect the temporary restrictions as much as possible. The damping of the virus spread depends on the level we reduce our social contacts. No citizen should leave home for three weeks without acute need, no citizen should communicate with anybody until the threat is eliminated," Erdogan told reporters.