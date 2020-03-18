UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Calls On Turkish Citizens To Avoid Leaving Home Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Avoid Leaving Home Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens on Wednesday to avoid leaving home without any urgent need for three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens on Wednesday to avoid leaving home without any urgent need for three weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He made this statement soon after Turkey, where the total number of coronavirus cases nears 100, registered the first COVID-19-related death.

"We should all respect the temporary restrictions as much as possible. The damping of the virus spread depends on the level we reduce our social contacts. No citizen should leave home for three weeks without acute need, no citizen should communicate with anybody until the threat is eliminated," Erdogan told reporters.

Related Topics

Turkey Tayyip Erdogan All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US calls Afghan prisoner swap 'urgent' amid corona ..

2 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

36 minutes ago

Situation With Coronavirus Under Control in Russia ..

2 minutes ago

France May Nationalize Big Companies If Necessary ..

2 minutes ago

Montenegro Issues Permit for Aeroflot Charter Flig ..

2 minutes ago

Spain's Prime Minister Sanchez Warns That COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.