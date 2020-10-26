UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Erdogan Calls on Turkish Citizens to Boycott French Goods Amid Tensions

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens on Monday to boycott French goods amid bilateral tensions over French President Emmanuel Macron's statements against radical islam in light of the brutal murder of a French history teacher.

"Just like France calls for abstaining from buying Turkish goods, I am telling my people now: In no case should you do them honor! Do not buy goods by French producers," Erdogan said in an address that he delivered in Ankara.

The Turkish leader called on the global community to protect "French Muslims who are persecuted for their faith."

"You [France] are indeed part of Nazism. The person who is at the helm in France and need psychiatric treatment has started encouraging attacks on Muslims," Erdogan went on to say.

