Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty'

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called US sanctions against Ankara over its purchase of Russian missile defences an "open attack" on its sovereignty.

"What kind of an alliance is this? This decision is an open attack on our sovereignty," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.

