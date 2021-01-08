UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Calls US Unrest 'disgrace For Democracy'

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:55 PM

Erdogan calls US unrest 'disgrace for democracy'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called the storming of the US Congress by Donald Trump's supporters a disgrace that has "shocked humankind"

Istanbul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called the storming of the US Congress by Donald Trump's supporters a disgrace that has "shocked humankind".

"This is a disgrace for democracy," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. "We hope that the transition to Mr (Joe) Biden on January 20 will be peaceful and that America will go back to being at peace."

