Erdogan Calls Washington Visit Into Question

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:07 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that he had not decided on his November 13 visit to the United States, following the advancement of a bill on sanctions on Ankara in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that he had not decided on his November 13 visit to the United States, following the advancement of a bill on sanctions on Ankara in Washington.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey over its Peace Spring operation in northeastern Syria. Previous US sanctions imposed on Turkey's interior, defense and energy ministries, as well as several senior officials, were lifted last week. On the same day, the House voted to recognize the 1915 Armenian genocide to the chagrin of Ankara, which has consistently denied the reality of the event. The bill has yet to be approved by the Senate where in may face obstacles.

"Currently I have not made up my mind.

[The visit] is undecided," Erdogan said, as quoted by the NTV channel.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

The international community has largely decried the Turkish incursion, arguing it could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

