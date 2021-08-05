Erdogan Calls Wildfires International Threat Comparable To Terrorism, Pandemic
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:50 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Forest fires have become an international threat, comparable to the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
"Wildfires are an international threat comparable to the COVID-19 pandemic," Erdogan told A Haber television channel.
"It can even be compared to the threat of terrorism," he said.