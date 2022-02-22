Erdogan Cancels His Trip to Guinea, Returns to Turkey - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled his trip to Guinea and is returning to Turkey, the NTV broadcaster reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled his trip to Guinea and is returning to Turkey, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Erdogan was on tour in Africa and returns to his home country from Senegal.