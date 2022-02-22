UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Cancels His Trip To Guinea, Returns To Turkey - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Erdogan Cancels His Trip to Guinea, Returns to Turkey - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled his trip to Guinea and is returning to Turkey, the NTV broadcaster reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has canceled his trip to Guinea and is returning to Turkey, the NTV broadcaster reported.

Erdogan was on tour in Africa and returns to his home country from Senegal.

Related Topics

Africa Turkey Senegal Guinea Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

High-level meeting at IHC takes up pending 'financ ..

High-level meeting at IHC takes up pending 'financial cases': Fawad

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Gujrat

IGP takes notice of double murder in Gujrat

2 minutes ago
 NAB apprehends untouchables for the first time in ..

NAB apprehends untouchables for the first time in history

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situat ..

Netherlands Summons Russian Ambassador Over Situation in Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Russia not planning to send troops to east Ukraine ..

Russia not planning to send troops to east Ukraine 'for now'

5 minutes ago
 Imparting education in mother language helps child ..

Imparting education in mother language helps children in early learning: experts ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>