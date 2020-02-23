UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Claims Losses Among Turkish Servicemen In Libya, Large Casualties In Haftar's Army

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Erdogan Claims Losses Among Turkish Servicemen in Libya, Large Casualties in Haftar's Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that several Turkish servicemen had been killed in Libya, also claiming large losses in the ranks of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

In January, Turkey started deploying its troops to Libya to support the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) forces. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara seeks to protect the GNA from being overthrown by the LNA, which supports the eastern-based interim government in the port city of Tobruk.

"Several of our heroes were martyred in Libya, but losses in Haftar's ranks reached almost a hundred mercenaries," Erdogan said, speaking in Izmir, as quoted by Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

He did not specify the exact number of killed Turkish servicemen.

Libya has been torn apart between the GNA and the rival LNA for years since the overthrow and assassination of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the LNA began its operation to retake the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libya with participation of Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt and several other countries, as well as the European Union and the United Nations. The main outcome of the conference was an appeal by its participants for a ceasefire in Libya, an obligation to refrain from interfering in the conflict and observing the UN arms embargo.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Russia Turkey Egypt European Union Berlin Tripoli Izmir Ankara United States Libya Tayyip Erdogan January From Government

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

40 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

55 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Aramco announces regulatory approval of the ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Mianwali on Su ..

2 hours ago

SUP president for thorough investigation into part ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.