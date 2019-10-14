ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia does not mind Turkey's plan to extend its Operation Peace Spring to Syria's Kobane, adding, meanwhile, that Turkish forces are not planning to enter Syria's Manbij, controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced on Sunday reaching a deal with the Syrian government, under which the Syrian army would send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive, launched on October 9. Under the same deal, Kurds are set to give a number of border cities, including Kobane, to Damascus.

"There's plenty of rumors, but we have learned, through the embassy, that Russia has a positive approach regarding Kobane. It seems we won't face any problems there. We are conducting negotiations with Russia at the military and diplomatic level," Erdogan told reporters on Monday.

"Manbij has not been cleared [from Kurdish militias] despite US promise. However, Turkey will not go there, as real Arab hosts will go there, and we aim at ensuring their safety," Erdogan added.

Turkey's offensive is targeted against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as terrorists.