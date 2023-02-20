UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Coalition Partner To Visit Quake-Hit Areas On Monday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), on Monday will visit areas in southeastern Turkey mostly affected by the devastating earthquakes, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported, citing sources.

Erdogan and Bahceli are expected to visit the province of Hatay to assess the situation on the ground, Yeni Safak reported, adding that the Turkish president and the MHP leader would meet with victims of the earthquakes and inspect repair work in the region after the disaster.

The Turkish president already visited Hatay on February 8, two days after the earthquakes, as part of his broader trip to disaster-hit provinces, which also include Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Kahramanmaras and others, according to the newspaper.

The MHP under Bahceli and Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party have formed a coalition and supported Erdogan as their single candidate at the upcoming presidential election

 Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 41,000.

