Erdogan Comes To Turkish-Held Cypriot Ghost Town For 'Picnic'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 09:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the northern Cypriot ghost town of Varosha on Sunday that was fenced off after his country occupied a part of the Mediterranean island.

Erdogan announced the town's reopening in October saying he would go there for a "picnic." He arrived in the area to mark the 37th anniversary of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

This trip angered Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades who said that granting access to non-residents was against a UN resolution. The breachfront town was to remain closed until a way was found to reunify the Greek south with the Turkish-occupied north.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had talked to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Turkey's "provocative actions" in the eastern Cypriot area of Famagusta.

More Stories From World

