Erdogan Comes to Turkish-Held Cypriot Ghost Town for 'Picnic'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the northern Cypriot ghost town of Varosha on Sunday that was fenced off after his country occupied a part of the Mediterranean island.

Erdogan announced the town's reopening in October saying he would go there for a "picnic." He arrived in the area to mark the 37th anniversary of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

This trip angered Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades who said that granting access to non-residents was against a UN resolution. The breachfront town was to remain closed until a way was found to reunify the Greek south with the Turkish-occupied north.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had talked to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Turkey's "provocative actions" in the eastern Cypriot area of Famagusta.