Erdogan Condemns Killings of Muslims During Unrest in New Delhi Over Citizenship Law

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday slammed the killings of Muslims in deadly clashes that took place amid the ongoing protests against changes to the citizenship law in India's New Delhi.

At least 34 people have been killed, and more than 200 injured in four days of the clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters that escalated into violence between Hindu and Muslim groups. Curfews have been issued for the Maujpur, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar districts, and the city's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has called on the government to send in troops to reign in the rioters.

"India has become a country where mass killings are committed.

Muslims are killed by Hindus. How will these people maintain world peace? It is impossible," Erdogan said.

India has been suffering from the ongoing unrest since December, when the national parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 citizenship law, which envisages fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014. Since Muslims were excluded from the procedure, the amendments triggered a strong backlash among the Indian Muslim community, which believes that they violate the constitution by discriminating against a group of citizens in a secular country on religious grounds.