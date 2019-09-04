UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Condemns US Air Strike On Idlib

Wed 04th September 2019

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the US air strike on Syria's Idlib.

Earlier, the center for Syrian reconciliation reported that a US air strike on August 31 in the Idlib de-escalation zone led to numerous casualties and destruction.

The attack was in violation of all previous agreements, since the United States had not notified the Russian or Turkish side of the planned actions.

"In recent days, the United States, unfortunately, came into conflict by conducting an air strike in Idlib, which killed about 700 civilians. Of course, there may be militants there, but Idlib is gradually disappearing... It's impossible to look at it in silence. We are discussing this with Russia and Iran. Our delegations are in constant contact," Erdogan said in Ankara at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

