Erdogan confirms test of Russian missile system, rejects US criticism

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday confirmed the first test last week of a controversial Russian missile defense system, as he dismissed US criticism.

"It is true about the tests, they have been done and will continue," he told reporters in Istanbul after reports last Friday the Turkish army conducted the test firing of the S-400 system. "We're not going to ask America for permission."