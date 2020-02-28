Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that he was intent on pushing the Syrian government forces from the de-escalation zone in Idlib, the Turkish presidential administration said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that he was intent on pushing the Syrian government forces from the de-escalation zone in Idlib, the Turkish presidential administration said Friday.

"This evening, there was a phone conversation between our President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the recent developments in Idlib were discussed as well as bilateral and regional issues. Our president reiterated that those to blame for a dishonest attack on our heroes received the response they deserved, he confirmed that Turkey was intent on clearing the territory set out in the Sochi memorandum on Idlib of the regime forces," the statement read.