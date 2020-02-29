ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that he was intent on pushing the Syrian government forces from the de-escalation zone in Idlib, the Turkish presidential administration said Friday.

"This evening, there was a phone conversation between our President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. During the conversation, the recent developments in Idlib were discussed as well as bilateral and regional issues. Our president reiterated that those to blame for a dishonest attack on our heroes received the response they deserved, he confirmed that Turkey was intent on clearing the territory set out in the Sochi memorandum on Idlib of the regime forces," the statement read.

Trump's special assistant Judd Deere said the president expressed condolences to Erdogan over the loss of Turkish personnel and reaffirmed his support for what he sees as Turkey's efforts to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in northwestern Syria.

"The two leaders agreed that the Syrian regime, Russia, and the Iranian regime must halt their offensive before more innocent civilians are killed and displaced," he tweeted.

Fighting in Idlib escalated on Thursday after militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia as a terror group) launched a large-scale attack on the Syrian government forces. Syrian troops fired back, hitting the Turkish military, who should not have been in the area, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.