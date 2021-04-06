UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Confirms Turkey's Determination To Become EU Member - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:42 PM

Erdogan Confirms Turkey's Determination to Become EU Member - Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed during talks with the heads of the European Commission and European Council on Tuesday that Turkey remained committed to entering the bloc, his spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed during talks with the heads of the European Commission and European Council on Tuesday that Turkey remained committed to entering the bloc, his spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Ankara on a working visit for talks with Erdogan.

"During the talks, the sides discussed all aspects of EU-Turkey relations. The [Turkish] president stressed that our goal is to get full EU membership and stated the need for the European Union to take specific steps to support a positive agenda.

The officials also discussed the situation in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Nagorno-Karabakh and the Eastern Mediterranean, calling for a joint fight against terrorism," Kalin said, as aired by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

The spokesman described the atmosphere of the meeting as "positive."

Negotiations on Turkey's full accession to the European Union began in 2005. However, relations between Brussels and Ankara deteriorated throughout 2020 due to long-standing disagreements over Islamic extremism and human rights, as well as a major feud over Turkey's drilling for gas in Greek- and Cypriot-claimed territorial waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Iraq European Union Visit Brussels Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan Gas 2020 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

13 minutes ago

Nigeria police chief calls to 'crush' separatists ..

58 seconds ago

YouTube says rule-breaking videos get scant views

1 minute ago

COVID-19 vaccination centre to be set up in 24 hou ..

4 minutes ago

Kuwait offers to support Sindh govt against COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

No US Representatives Attended JCPOA Commission's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.