Erdogan Confirms Turkish Elections Set for May 14

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday confirmed that the country's general elections are scheduled for May 14 as he planned, despite rumors they would be postponed following the deadly earthquakes.

"The time is near. Know that the people will do what is necessary on May 14," Erdogan said at a party meeting.

In January, Erdogan said that he was considering pushing the presidential and parliamentary elections forward from the ruling party's proposed June 18 to May 14, before the summer holidays. Following the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6, Turkish media reported that the elections could be delayed by six to 12 months to allow the nation to recover.

Erdogan is reportedly moving the election day to an earlier date in order to deprive the coalition of the six opposition parties, which has not even announced its presidential candidate yet, of the opportunity to fully prepare before the election. Moreover, media reported doubts about the electoral authorities' ability to organize logistical support for voting in earthquake-affected areas.