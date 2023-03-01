UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Confirms Turkish Elections Set For May 14

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Erdogan Confirms Turkish Elections Set for May 14

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday confirmed that the country's general elections are scheduled for May 14 as he planned, despite rumors they would be postponed following the deadly earthquakes.

"The time is near. Know that the people will do what is necessary on May 14," Erdogan said at a party meeting.

In January, Erdogan said that he was considering pushing the presidential and parliamentary elections forward from the ruling party's proposed June 18 to May 14, before the summer holidays. Following the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6, Turkish media reported that the elections could be delayed by six to 12 months to allow the nation to recover.

Erdogan is reportedly moving the election day to an earlier date in order to deprive the coalition of the six opposition parties, which has not even announced its presidential candidate yet, of the opportunity to fully prepare before the election. Moreover, media reported doubts about the electoral authorities' ability to organize logistical support for voting in earthquake-affected areas.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Holidays Tayyip Erdogan January February May June Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

17 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

21 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum opens Dubai Derma 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum opens Dubai Derma 2023

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bosnia and H ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.