Erdogan Congratulated Putin on His Birthday, They Discussed Moscow-Ankara Ties - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed the relations between Moscow and Ankara in a phone conversation on the occasion of Putin's birthday, the Turkish presidential administration said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed the relations between Moscow and Ankara in a phone conversation on the occasion of Putin's birthday, the Turkish presidential administration said on Thursday.

"Our president congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday in a phone conversation. They discussed the Russian-Turkish relations and regional problems," the administration said in a statement.