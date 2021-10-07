UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Congratulated Putin On His Birthday, They Discussed Moscow-Ankara Ties - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:55 PM

Erdogan Congratulated Putin on His Birthday, They Discussed Moscow-Ankara Ties - Office

Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed the relations between Moscow and Ankara in a phone conversation on the occasion of Putin's birthday, the Turkish presidential administration said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin discussed the relations between Moscow and Ankara in a phone conversation on the occasion of Putin's birthday, the Turkish presidential administration said on Thursday.

"Our president congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday in a phone conversation. They discussed the Russian-Turkish relations and regional problems," the administration said in a statement.

