Erdogan Congratulates Azerbaijani Counterpart on Winning General Election - Office

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his New Azerbaijan Party winning a Sunday snap general election, Aliyev's office said.

"The Turkish president congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the victory of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, [and] wished [him] successes in the new parliament.

Ilham Aliyev thanked [President Erdogan] for [his] attention and congratulation," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a snap general election was held in Azerbaijan. According to an exit poll by Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates polling firm, the New Azerbaijan Party will receive a majority of the votes. Another exit poll, conducted by French OpinionWay company, predicts the New Azerbaijan Party getting up to 66 seats in the 125-seat parliament of Azerbaijan.