UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Congratulates Azerbaijani Counterpart On Winning General Election - Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Erdogan Congratulates Azerbaijani Counterpart on Winning General Election - Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his New Azerbaijan Party winning a Sunday snap general election, Aliyev's office said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on his New Azerbaijan Party winning a Sunday snap general election, Aliyev's office said.

"The Turkish president congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the victory of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, [and] wished [him] successes in the new parliament.

Ilham Aliyev thanked [President Erdogan] for [his] attention and congratulation," the office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a snap general election was held in Azerbaijan. According to an exit poll by Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates polling firm, the New Azerbaijan Party will receive a majority of the votes. Another exit poll, conducted by French OpinionWay company, predicts the New Azerbaijan Party getting up to 66 seats in the 125-seat parliament of Azerbaijan.

Related Topics

Parliament Company Azerbaijan Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Election 2018

Recent Stories

LHC stays govt's decision to convert Ishaq Dar's h ..

17 minutes ago

PM summons meeting on political, economic situatio ..

26 minutes ago

Minhas calls on AJK President

27 minutes ago

Masood urges UK to play role for settlement of Kas ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 February 2020

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE forces restored hope in Yemen

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.