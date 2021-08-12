Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call has congratulated his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on taking office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call has congratulated his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on taking office.

"I have no doubt that during your term as the president, bilateral and regional cooperation between us will be strengthened in all areas," Erdogan said on Wednesday, as quoted by Raisi's press service.

The Iranian president, in his turn, said that bilateral cooperation "will bring peace and progress for the two countries, as well as security and peace for the region and the entire Islamic ummah."

Raisi won the Iranian presidential election, which took place on June 18, with roughly 62% of the vote, or nearly 18 million votes. He was officially inaugurated on August 5 in the parliament's building.