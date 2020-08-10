UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Congratulates Lukashenko On Victory At Belarusian Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

Erdogan Congratulates Lukashenko on Victory at Belarusian Presidential Election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president.

"I would like to convey my certainty that the relationship between our countries and our close partnership will continue developing in all fields based on mutual respect and shared interests through joint effort," Erdogan said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

