Erdogan Congratulates Lukashenko On Victory At Belarusian Presidential Election
Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president.
"I would like to convey my certainty that the relationship between our countries and our close partnership will continue developing in all fields based on mutual respect and shared interests through joint effort," Erdogan said as quoted by the Belta news agency.