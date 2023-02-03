UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Considers Upcoming Presidential Election Turning Point For Turkey - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Erdogan Considers Upcoming Presidential Election Turning Point for Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is focused on the upcoming presidential election scheduled for May 14, which he believes will prove a turning point for the country's future, Turkish media reported on Friday.

Erdogan is "working hard" now and has already visited as many as 66 provinces to meet with the voters, while the opposition is yet to nominate its single candidate, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

In late January, Erdogan said that the general elections in the country were scheduled for May 14, a month earlier than originally planned.

Turkish media reported that in order to hold elections on that date, the decision must be announced 60 days in advance and the president could announce the exact date of the elections on March 10.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party and the ruling Justice and Development Party have supported Erdogan as their single candidate. Six opposition parties have also agreed to nominate a common candidate but have not announced a name yet.

More Stories From World

