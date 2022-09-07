ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Western countries' policy towards Ukraine is incorrect and aims at causing provocations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I can say very clearly that I do not think the attitude of the West (towards the Ukrainian problem) is correct.

Because there is the West that pursues a policy based on provocations," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade.

Turkey adheres to a balanced policy on Ukraine, the president said, expressing doubts that the conflict will be soon resolved.