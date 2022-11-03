UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Criticizes World Leaders' Attitude Towards Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 04:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Prague he told world leaders about their wrong attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Whoever I talk to in Prague, everyone is against him. I said that was wrong.

If you show wrong approaches to a state like Russia, he (Putin) will assert himself as a leader without being overwhelmed.. Being one of the most respected countries in the world, like Russia, will you stand up and say 'yes' to such attacks? This is impossible," Erdogan said in an interview with A Haber tv channel.

The Turkish leader also said Putin is not a politician who "will step back under pressure."

