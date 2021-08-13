UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Declares Disaster Zones In Three Northern Turkish Provinces Affected By Flooding

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared three northern provinces, affected by flooding, as disaster zones on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared three northern provinces, affected by flooding, as disaster zones on Friday.

The death toll from flooding in Turkey's Black Sea coastal provinces of Kastamonu and Sinop has reached 27, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said earlier in the day.

"We declare three provinces � Sinop, Kastamonu and Bartin � as disaster zones. We will do our best to put everything in order as soon as possible. Work continues to determine the amount of damage," Erdogan said when visiting the Bozkurt city, according to a broadcast on his Twitter page.

The evacuation of locals in affected areas is completed by 95%, the Turkish president added.

