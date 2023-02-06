Erdogan Declares National Mourning Through February 12 Due to Earthquake

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of mourning in connection with the earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 1,600 citizens of the country

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of mourning in connection with the earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 1,600 citizens of the country.

"A seven-day nationwide mourning has been declared. Until sunset on February 12, the Turkish flag will be flown at half mast throughout the country and in foreign missions," Erdogan said on Telegram.