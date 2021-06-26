UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Declares Start Of Construction Of Istanbul Canal Connecting Black, Marmara Seas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Erdogan Declares Start of Construction of Istanbul Canal Connecting Black, Marmara Seas

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday launched the construction of the Istanbul Canal that will run parallel to the Bosporus Strait and connect the Black and Marmara seas.

The president took part in the official ceremony by pushing a symbolic button and thus inaugurating the project.

The construction will begin with one of the six bridges across the future canal.

"Today, we are turning a new page in Turkey's development by laying the first stone in the construction of the first bridge across the Istanbul Canal, which will be 45 kilometers [28 miles] in length, at least 275 meters [902 feet] wide and 21 meters deep," Erdogan said during the ceremony, broadcast on Twitter.

