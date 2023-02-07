Erdogan Declares State of Emergency for 3 Months in 10 Provinces Affected by Earthquakes

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes.

"We will rapidly complete the presidential and parliamentary processes regarding the decision on a state of emergency, which will last three months and cover 10 earthquake-affected provinces," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

The earthquakes have affected 10 provinces with a total population of about 13 million people, the president added.