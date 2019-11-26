UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Defying Trump By Testing Russian S-400 Radar System - US Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

Erdogan Defying Trump by Testing Russian S-400 Radar System - US Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is defying US President Donald Trump by going ahead with tests on the radar of the S-400 air defense system purchased from Russia despite the threat of US sanctions, Senator Chris Van Hollern said in a statement.

"Two weeks after his White House visit, Erdogan is thumbing his nose at Trump, the US and NATO and crossing another red line on S-400s," Van Hollern said via Twitter on Monday. "Existing law requires Trump to impose sanctions."

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg news reported that Turkey would test a radar-detection system operated as part of the S-400 batteries it had purchased from Russia, ignoring US threats of retaliation if it went ahead with the purchase and deployment.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also needed to confront Turkey about its latest "safe zone" violations and attacks against the Kurds, Van Hollern said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Twitter White House Visit Trump Van Tayyip Erdogan From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

4 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

4 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

4 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

4 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.