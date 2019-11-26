Erdogan Defying Trump by Testing Russian S-400 Radar System - US Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is defying US President Donald Trump by going ahead with tests on the radar of the S-400 air defense system purchased from Russia despite the threat of US sanctions, Senator Chris Van Hollern said in a statement.

"Two weeks after his White House visit, Erdogan is thumbing his nose at Trump, the US and NATO and crossing another red line on S-400s," Van Hollern said via Twitter on Monday. "Existing law requires Trump to impose sanctions."

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg news reported that Turkey would test a radar-detection system operated as part of the S-400 batteries it had purchased from Russia, ignoring US threats of retaliation if it went ahead with the purchase and deployment.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also needed to confront Turkey about its latest "safe zone" violations and attacks against the Kurds, Van Hollern said.