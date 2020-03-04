UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Demands EU Help In Syria As Price To End Migrant Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:04 PM

Erdogan demands EU help in Syria as price to end migrant crisis

Turkey's president on Wednesday warned a fresh migrant crisis could be resolved only if Europe supports its efforts in Syria, as violent clashes broke out between refugees and police on the Greek border

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's president on Wednesday warned a fresh migrant crisis could be resolved only if Europe supports its efforts in Syria, as violent clashes broke out between refugees and police on the Greek border.

Thousands of migrants have massed at the Greek frontier with Turkey since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last week that they would no longer be prevented from trying to enter Europe.

Erdogan's move came after 34 Turkish troops were killed in northern Syriaby Syrian forces, prompting him to seek greater assistance from the international community.

But EU leaders now fear a repeat of the migrant crisis of 2015-16, when more than one million migrants crossed into the EU.

