Erdogan Denounces 'massacres' Committed Against Muslims In India

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

Erdogan denounces 'massacres' committed against Muslims in India

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out Thursday against "massacres" of Muslims in India after communal riots in New Delhi left at least 33 dead

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit out Thursday against "massacres" of Muslims in India after communal riots in New Delhi left at least 33 dead.

"India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread.

What massacres? Massacres of Muslims.

By who? Hindus," Erdogan said during a speech in Ankara after violence broke out this week between mobs of Hindus and Muslims over a citizenship law.

He accused the mobs attacking Muslims of hurting children studying in private tuition centres with "metal sticks as if to kill" them.

"How will these people make global peace possible? It is impossible.

When making speeches -- since they have a large population -- they say 'weare strong' but that is not strength," Erdogan added.

