UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Described To Merkel Last EU Decision On Relations With Turkey As Insufficient

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:37 PM

Erdogan Described to Merkel Last EU Decision on Relations With Turkey as Insufficient

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the decision at last week's European Council meeting on Turkey-EU relations as insufficient for overcoming the issues of relations between Ankara and Brussels during an online meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the presidential office said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the decision at last week's European Council meeting on Turkey-EU relations as insufficient for overcoming the issues of relations between Ankara and Brussels during an online meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Last week, following the first day of the meeting, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union was willing to have a political dialogue with Turkey but would resort to all available measures if Ankara continues to engage in "provocations."

"President Erdogan stated that the declaration issued following the EU leaders' summit lacked elements that would lay the groundwork for dialogue and cooperation and help overcome problems," the presidential office said in a statement, adding that the Turkish leader had accused Brussels of succumbing to blackmail attempts by Athens and Nicosia.

Turkey has been involved in an acrimonious maritime borders dispute with Greece and Cyprus regarding the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that that the region has considerable gas deposits.

The most recent incident involved exploratory drilling by the Orcus Reis research vessel, accompanied by Turkish warships. After Ankara withdrew the vessel, Greece and Turkey renewed negotiations on the issue.

Related Topics

Turkey German European Union Brussels Nicosia Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Gas All

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

40 minutes ago

Supreme Court voids BHC order for re-election in c ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps for uplift of DG Khan, Ra ..

3 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says Appointment of IPPR Co-Chairs Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Nigeria to Increase Natural Gas Use to Meet UN-Set ..

3 minutes ago

Survey Shows Moldovan President Dodon Poised to Wi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.