Erdogan Described to Merkel Last EU Decision on Relations With Turkey as Insufficient

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the decision at last week's European Council meeting on Turkey-EU relations as insufficient for overcoming the issues of relations between Ankara and Brussels during an online meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Last week, following the first day of the meeting, European Council President Charles Michel said that the European Union was willing to have a political dialogue with Turkey but would resort to all available measures if Ankara continues to engage in "provocations."

"President Erdogan stated that the declaration issued following the EU leaders' summit lacked elements that would lay the groundwork for dialogue and cooperation and help overcome problems," the presidential office said in a statement, adding that the Turkish leader had accused Brussels of succumbing to blackmail attempts by Athens and Nicosia.

Turkey has been involved in an acrimonious maritime borders dispute with Greece and Cyprus regarding the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that that the region has considerable gas deposits.

The most recent incident involved exploratory drilling by the Orcus Reis research vessel, accompanied by Turkish warships. After Ankara withdrew the vessel, Greece and Turkey renewed negotiations on the issue.