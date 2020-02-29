Erdogan Discussed Idlib Crisis With EC President by Phone - Presidential Administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib in phone talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

"Our president had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the talks, they discussed all aspects of the regime's attacks in Idlib, the humanitarian crisis caused by it, and the steps that can be made to resolve it. The president stressed that the international community should take more responsibility for settling the Syrian crisis," it said.

The situation in Idlib escalated after on February 27 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) terrorists launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces.

The Syrian army opened return fire. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish soldiers, who should not have been there, came under fire too.

As a result, 33 Turkish servicemen were killed, more than 30 people were injured. Immediately after receiving information about the injured Turkish soldiers, the Russian side took measures for a complete cessation of fire by the Syrian troops, and the safe evacuation of dead and wounded Turkish servicemen to Turkey was ensured. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian combat jets had not been used in the area.