Erdogan Discusses Idlib, Refugees During Phone Call With Macron - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the current migration crisis and the Situation in Syria's province of Idlib in a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, his office said on Wednesday.

Last week Ankara declared that it could not ward off the influx of migrants and refugees on the backdrop of mounting tensions in Idlib.

"Our president had a phone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron. they have discussed the issues of Idlib and refugees," the office said in a statement.

The tensions in Idlib have exacerbated after terrorists from Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front group (banned in Russia) launched an assault on positions of the Syrian armed forces on February 27. Syrian troops counter-attacked, hitting Turkish troops deployed there in an airstrike.

As a result, 36 troops died and 30 were injured, prompting Ankara to start operation Spring Shield in retaliation and also open its border with the European Union to migrants and refugees.