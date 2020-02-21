Erdogan Discusses Idlib With Macron, Merkel - Administration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syrian Idlib with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressing the need to stop the attacks of the Syrian armed forces, the president's administration said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syrian Idlib with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stressing the need to stop the attacks of the Syrian armed forces, the president's administration said Friday.

"Our president had a trilateral conversation with Macron and Merkel. According to him, the aggression of the Syrian regime and its supporters in Idlib should be stopped," the administration said in a statement.