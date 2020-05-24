Erdogan Discusses Situation in Syria, Libya With Trump - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in Libya and Syria, as well as the battle against COVID-19 in a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.

"President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] spoke by phone with President Donald Trump of the United States. Views were exchanged on bilateral issues and regional developments, particularly Libya and Syria," the office tweeted.

The leaders agreed on maintaining "close political and military cooperation" to ensure peace and stability in the region, the office said, adding that they also reaffirmed "their solidarity in the fight against COVID-19."