UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Discusses Syria Offensive In Phone Call With Macron

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Erdogan Discusses Syria Offensive in Phone Call With Macron

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about the goals of his offensive in northern Syria, in a phone call on Monday with his French counterpart, Erdogan's administration said.

The stated goal was to drive Syrian Kurds away from the Turkish border and defeat the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia). Ankara accuses Syrian Kurdish YPG militia of aligning itself with PKK separatists who seek to create a Kurdish state in parts of Turkey.

"President Tayyip Erdogan talked with French President Emmanuel Macron over the phone.

Our president set out objectives of Operation Peace Spring, pointing to the threat to Turkey's security and Syria's territorial integrity from PKK-YPG and IS terrorists," the press release read.

Turkish troops crossed into northeastern Syria last Wednesday in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish forces. The Defense Ministry said that the troops captured the cities of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad over the weekend.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

1 hour ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

2 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

2 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

2 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.