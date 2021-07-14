UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Discusses Uyghurs On Phone Call With Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the importance of Uyghurs having equal rights with other minorities in China.

"Highlighting the importance of the Uyghur Turks living in prosperity, freedom and peace as equal citizens of China, President Erdogan voiced Turkey's respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," his office said.

The sides discussed cooperation in various areas, including trade, investments, transport and others.

Erdogan expressed the desire to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which Turkey and China mark this year, in a way "befitting the longstanding friendship between the two countries."

In recent years, China has been repeatedly criticized for its alleged repressive policy toward ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang, most of whom are Muslims. Canada, the EU, the US and the UK have imposed sanctions on Beijing in connection with that. China denies all accusations.

