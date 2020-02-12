UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Does Not Rule Out Discussing Situation In Syria's Idlib With Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that he could hold talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out that he could hold talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

On Monday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that five Turkish soldiers were killed and five were injured as a result of shelling of an Idlib observation post by the Syrian army. In response, the Turkish armed forces fired at 115 targets of the Syrian army, and neutralized 101 servicemen, according to the Turkish ministry.

"Maybe," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara, answering a question about the possibility of negotiations with Trump on the situation in Idlib.

He added that the topic of Idlib will be discussed at a high-level meeting in Moscow in the near future.

"We discussed the situation in Idlib this morning with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We spoke about the regime's attacks on our servicemen, as a result of which we have suffered losses in human lives. We agreed that representatives of the our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the intelligence service will hold negotiations in Moscow in the near future," Erdogan said.

