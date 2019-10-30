UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Does Not Rule Out New Talks With Putin - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out the possibility of new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not rule out the possibility of new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday.

"A conversation with Putin may take place at any time. It all depends on the development of events," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara.

Putin and Erdogan, following six-hour talks on October 22, signed a memorandum of understanding containing 10 points. It in particular said that on October 23, 2019, units of the Russian military police and Syrian border service were being deployed to the Syrian side of the Syrian-Turkish border outside then-conducted Turkish Operation Peace Spring's zone.

