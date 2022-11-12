UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Does Not See N. Cyprus' Observer Role In Turkic States Organization As Recognition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he did not consider the fact that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was granted the status of an observer in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as the beginning of the republic's international recognition

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he did not consider the fact that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was granted the status of an observer in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as the beginning of the republic's international recognition.

After the OTS Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Northern Cyprus became an observer in the OTS. The news was not confirmed by the top Uzbek diplomat, Vladimir Norov.

"It would be wrong to consider it (the observer status) as recognition. There are many aspects to recognition ... But we will do our best. We will keep working. I believe that we will have an opportunity to present Northern Cyprus to the whole world," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from the summit.

Earlier in the week, Northern Cyprus' Foreign Ministry noted that Turkey had proposed to change the charter of the OTS so as to grant the TRNC the observer status in the organization.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus, the only internationally recognized government, occupies the southern two-thirds of the island, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, diplomatically recognized only by Ankara, occupies one-third. Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been underway from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiations reached an impasse.

